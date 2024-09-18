Congress Rejects 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal

The Congress party has labeled the 'one nation, one election' proposal as impractical and unconstitutional, stirring a political debate. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the BJP uses such proposals to divert attention from pressing issues during election periods.

Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the Union Cabinet had unanimously approved the proposal, which was recommended by the Kovind panel. The report submitted in March set the stage for a unified electoral system for both the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. Kharge, however, criticized the move, claiming it opposes the principles of federalism and democracy.

The proposal has faced significant backlash from Congress leaders including Jairam Ramesh, who termed it a 'hare-brained scheme.' Senior Congress leaders T S Singhdeo and Harish Rawat echoed similar sentiments, arguing that the BJP is adopting the strategy out of political convenience rather than genuine national benefit.

(With inputs from agencies.)