Trump Teases Third Term: A Constitutional Conundrum

President Donald Trump hinted at seeking a third presidential term, despite constitutional limits. He claimed it was possible through unspecified methods. While allies explore this idea, historical context traces back to Franklin D. Roosevelt, who served more than two terms, leading to the 22nd Amendment.

Updated: 31-03-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 00:40 IST
Trump

President Donald Trump has again stirred political conversation after stating that he wasn't joking about pursuing a third presidential term, a move currently prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. In an interview with NBC News, Trump mentioned it was too early to make serious considerations but suggested possible methods, without further elaboration.

Historically, U.S. presidents are restricted to two terms as outlined by the 22nd Amendment, a rule established following Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented third and fourth terms in the 1940s. Overturning this amendment would necessitate a major political undertaking, including significant congressional and state legislative support.

Some of Trump's allies have floated the idea of an extended presidency well into 2028. Notable among them is Steve Bannon, a long-term adviser to Trump, who revealed ongoing explorations into redefining term limits as a way of sidestepping current constitutional restrictions.

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

