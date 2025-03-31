Trump Teases Third Term: A Constitutional Conundrum

President Donald Trump has again stirred political conversation after stating that he wasn't joking about pursuing a third presidential term, a move currently prohibited by the U.S. Constitution. In an interview with NBC News, Trump mentioned it was too early to make serious considerations but suggested possible methods, without further elaboration.

Historically, U.S. presidents are restricted to two terms as outlined by the 22nd Amendment, a rule established following Franklin D. Roosevelt's unprecedented third and fourth terms in the 1940s. Overturning this amendment would necessitate a major political undertaking, including significant congressional and state legislative support.

Some of Trump's allies have floated the idea of an extended presidency well into 2028. Notable among them is Steve Bannon, a long-term adviser to Trump, who revealed ongoing explorations into redefining term limits as a way of sidestepping current constitutional restrictions.

