Catholic Bishops Back Waqf Act Amendments Pushing for Constitutional Consistency
The Catholic Bishops Conference of India supports amendments to the Central Waqf Act, arguing current provisions clash with constitutional values. They urge political parties for neutrality. The Waqf Board in Kerala has declared ancestral land as Waqf, causing a legal dispute. Amendments are suggested for resolution.
In a significant development, the Catholic Bishops Conference of India has shown its support for the proposed amendments to the Central Waqf Act. The bishops argue that several provisions of the existing law contravene the Constitution and oppose the secular democratic values of the nation.
As the government moves to introduce the Waqf (Amendment) Bill during the ongoing Budget Session, the Conference has called on political parties to maintain an unbiased stance. The call for neutrality coincides with reports that the Waqf Board in Kerala has designated ancestral properties in the Munambam region as Waqf land, leading to complex legal challenges.
The CBCI emphasizes the urgent need for legal amendments to address these issues and restore rightful land ownership. They stress that laws contradicting constitutional principles must be revised while protecting the rights of religious minorities. Union ministers have welcomed this stand, viewing it as a step towards fair and constitutional governance.
