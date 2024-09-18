Constitutional Amendment Controversy: JUI-F Chief Rejects Proposed Changes

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, has labeled the proposed constitutional amendment bill as ''unacceptable.''

Rehman, addressing media at PTI leader Asad Qaiser's residence, revealed that his party dismissed the draft after review. His comments followed coalition government meetings to seek his support for the amendment.

The amendment seeks to change judiciary laws before the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's retirement next month. Rehman's stance could significantly impact the bill's passage.

(With inputs from agencies.)