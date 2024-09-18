Constitutional Amendment Controversy: JUI-F Chief Rejects Proposed Changes
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F), has rejected a proposed constitutional amendment bill as unacceptable. The government seeks to pass the amendment to appoint a new chief justice before the current one retires. Rehman's party holds a significant position to influence this change. Other political leaders and senior lawyers have also expressed their views against the proposed changes.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 18-09-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 20:26 IST
- Country:
- Pakistan
Maulana Fazlur Rehman, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief, has labeled the proposed constitutional amendment bill as ''unacceptable.''
Rehman, addressing media at PTI leader Asad Qaiser's residence, revealed that his party dismissed the draft after review. His comments followed coalition government meetings to seek his support for the amendment.
The amendment seeks to change judiciary laws before the Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa's retirement next month. Rehman's stance could significantly impact the bill's passage.
