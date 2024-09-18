Atishi to Succeed Kejriwal as Delhi Chief Minister Amid Political Transition

In a significant political development, Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena has proposed September 21 for the swearing-in ceremony of incoming Chief Minister Atishi, following the resignation of Arvind Kejriwal.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that Kejriwal will relinquish his official residence and security within 15 days, opting to live as a 'commoner'.

The swearing-in event is expected to be a subdued affair given the circumstances surrounding Kejriwal's unexpected resignation.

An AAP insider disclosed that Atishi finds the moment 'extremely sad' and has requested party members not to congratulate her.

The proposal for Atishi's swearing-in, along with Kejriwal's resignation, has been forwarded to President Droupadi Murmu. This transition follows Atishi staking claim to form the new government the day after Kejriwal stepped down.

Meanwhile, speculation over the composition of Atishi's cabinet has increased. AAP sources indicated that Gopal Rai, Kailash Gehlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, and Imran Hussain are likely to retain their ministerial roles, with two new MLAs possibly joining the cabinet.

The next session of the Delhi Assembly is called for September 26-27 where Atishi's government will need to showcase its majority. The term of the current assembly concludes on February 23, with elections anticipated in early February.

The resignation of Social Welfare Minister Raaj Kumar Anand earlier this year has led to potential inductions of Karol Bagh MLA Vishesh Ravi or Kuldeep Kumar from Kondli to fill the vacancy.

While AAP emphasizes Kejriwal's commitment to honesty and sacrifice, security concerns persist, with regular reviews and possible interventions from Delhi Police.

The political upheaval comes as the BJP faces accusations from AAP about halting beneficial public schemes if they seize power, a claim refuted by BJP leader Virendra Sachdeva.

Looking ahead, AAP plans public rallies for Kejriwal to consult Delhi residents about his actions and defend his integrity.

