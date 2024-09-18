Left Menu

House Faces Showdown Over Spending Bill with Voting Restrictions

The Republican-led House of Representatives will vote on a must-pass spending bill that includes tighter voting requirements, igniting a showdown with the Democratic-majority Senate. The vote, driven by false claims of election fraud, risks a partial government shutdown if an agreement isn't reached by October 1.

18-09-2024
The Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives will vote on Wednesday on a critical piece of legislation that ties a must-pass spending bill to stricter voting rules, setting the stage for a contentious clash with the Democratic-majority Senate. The move risks a partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers need to pass the spending bill by October 1 to avoid furloughs of thousands of federal workers and disruptions in government operations ahead of the November 5 elections. However, the attached Republican bill requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration has divided the House.

Although the House has a narrow Republican majority, some GOP members oppose the bill, putting its passage in doubt. Even if it passes the House, it is expected to be rejected by the Senate, heightening concerns over a government shutdown. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell suggested his party would be blamed for any shutdown that occurs before the election.

