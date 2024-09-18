House Faces Showdown Over Spending Bill with Voting Restrictions
The Republican-led House of Representatives will vote on a must-pass spending bill that includes tighter voting requirements, igniting a showdown with the Democratic-majority Senate. The vote, driven by false claims of election fraud, risks a partial government shutdown if an agreement isn't reached by October 1.
Lawmakers need to pass the spending bill by October 1 to avoid furloughs of thousands of federal workers and disruptions in government operations ahead of the November 5 elections. However, the attached Republican bill requiring proof of U.S. citizenship for voter registration has divided the House.
Although the House has a narrow Republican majority, some GOP members oppose the bill, putting its passage in doubt. Even if it passes the House, it is expected to be rejected by the Senate, heightening concerns over a government shutdown. Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell suggested his party would be blamed for any shutdown that occurs before the election.
