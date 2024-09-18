Left Menu

UN Assembly Backs Resolution on Israeli Presence in Palestinian Territories

The UN General Assembly has approved a resolution calling for Israel to end its presence in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year. With a vote of 124-14 and 43 abstentions, the resolution demands the withdrawal of Israeli forces and settlers from Palestinian territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | United Nations | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:20 IST
UN Assembly Backs Resolution on Israeli Presence in Palestinian Territories
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The UN General Assembly voted in favor of a nonbinding Palestinian resolution on Wednesday, demanding that Israel end its 'unlawful presence' in Gaza and the occupied West Bank within a year.

Out of the 193-member body, 124 voted in favor, 14 opposed, and 43 abstained. The resolution also calls for the immediate withdrawal of Israeli forces and settlers from the occupied Palestinian territories.

Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, criticized the resolution, describing it as 'an attempt to destroy Israel through diplomatic terrorism' and argued that it omits references to Hamas' atrocities and distorts facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

