"Game plan is to finish regional parties...": Owaisi lashes out at BJP over 'One Nation One Election'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre over 'One Nation One Election' and said that they can't do things based on their convenience and the entire game plan of Prime Minister Modi is to finish the regional parties. Addressing a press conference, Owaisi said that when PM Modi talked about the One Nation One Election, his party and former CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury opposed it.

"We have given it in writing to the law commission and I have been before the committee formed (for One Nation One Election) and opposed this One Nation One Election. I think that this is a solution in search of a problem. They plan that national parties should remain and all regional parties should be finished. If there are national elections, then there will be national issues and in assembly elections, there will be regional issues. Narendra Modi wants regional issues to end," he said. "An assembly has its own time for functioning, how will you finish it? What will you do if a government falls in between?" he asked further.

The Hyderabad MP also asserted that he will continue to oppose this. "You can't do things based on your convenience. The constitution will function based on constitutional principles. It has always been the ideology of BJP and RSS - they don't want regional parties to exist... We have opposed this and we will continue to do so," Owaisi said.

Earlier today, the Cabinet approved 'One Nation, One Election' proposal, which proposes simultaneous Lok Sabha and assembly elections, with urban body and panchayat polls to be held within 100 days. The High-level Committee on Simultaneous Elections, constituted under the Chairmanship of former President Ram Nath Kovind, submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu earlier this year.

The government said that the Report, comprising 18,626 pages, is an outcome of extensive consultations with stakeholders, experts and research work of 191 days, since its constitution on September 2, 2023. (ANI)

