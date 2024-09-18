Left Menu

Debate Over 'One Nation One Poll' Intensifies in Andhra Pradesh

The NDA alliance partner and ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision for simultaneous polls. While TDP supports the 'One Nation One Poll' ideology, CPI's K Narayana opposed it, terming it as a tactic to divert attention from other issues. The political debate highlights differing views on nationwide simultaneous elections.

The NDA alliance partner and ruling TDP in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday welcomed the Union Cabinet's decision to accept a high-level committee's recommendations for simultaneous polls in the country.

Jyothsna Tirunagari, TDP spokesperson, reiterated the party's support for the 'One Nation One Poll' initiative, emphasizing their prior advocacy for the proposal. She underscored that TDP is aligned with NDA's decisions.

Andhra Pradesh Minister K Parthasarathy confirmed the state's alignment with the Centre's decision on simultaneous polls, declaring that the question of acceptance does not arise for NDA constituents. In contrast, CPI national secretary K Narayana denounced the move, labeling it as a dangerous distraction from pressing national issues.

