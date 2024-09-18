Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Urges Haryana Voters to Beware of Congress

BJP leader Anurag Thakur cautioned Haryana voters against the Congress, alleging corruption and division tendencies among its leaders. Campaigning in Kaithal and Fatehabad for the upcoming elections, he accused Rahul Gandhi of divisive politics. Thakur also criticized Congress's track record on Dalit issues and Kashmir, urging people to remain vigilant.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:09 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:09 IST
Anurag Thakur Urges Haryana Voters to Beware of Congress
Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday urged Haryana voters to be cautious of the Congress, claiming that some leaders are already discussing corruption and favoritism, which he said was prevalent during their rule.

While campaigning for BJP candidates in Kaithal and Fatehabad districts, Thakur declared his party is poised to form its government for a third consecutive term. He also launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likening him to a modern-day Jinnah.

Referencing audio clips of Congress members Neeraj Sharma and Shamsher Singh Gogi, Thakur accused them of discussing job quotas and personal gain if Congress were to win. He called on voters to reject the 'kharchi-parchi' system and remain vigilant against Congress's divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024