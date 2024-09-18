Anurag Thakur Urges Haryana Voters to Beware of Congress

BJP leader Anurag Thakur on Wednesday urged Haryana voters to be cautious of the Congress, claiming that some leaders are already discussing corruption and favoritism, which he said was prevalent during their rule.

While campaigning for BJP candidates in Kaithal and Fatehabad districts, Thakur declared his party is poised to form its government for a third consecutive term. He also launched a scathing critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, likening him to a modern-day Jinnah.

Referencing audio clips of Congress members Neeraj Sharma and Shamsher Singh Gogi, Thakur accused them of discussing job quotas and personal gain if Congress were to win. He called on voters to reject the 'kharchi-parchi' system and remain vigilant against Congress's divisive tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)