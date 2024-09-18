Venezuelan Opposition Leader Edmundo Gonzalez Forced to Accept Court Ruling

Edmundo Gonzalez, a strong voice among Venezuela's opposition, has alleged coercion into signing a letter that recognized President Nicolas Maduro's controversial re-election. The incident underscores the deepening political strife in the country.

Gonzalez, now in Spain after being granted political asylum earlier this month, claimed he had no choice but to comply or face severe consequences. His statement arrives amid a backdrop of alleged vote manipulation and threats.

The Venezuelan Supreme Court declared Maduro the election winner on July 28, with opposition members showcasing conflicting vote tallies. Jorge Rodriguez of the ruling party demanded Gonzalez's public retraction, vowing to release incriminating audio if he did not comply.

