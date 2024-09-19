Left Menu

Historic Meeting Between U.S. and UAE Presidents Focuses on Global Issues

U.S. President Joe Biden will host UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan at the White House. The discussions will include the war in Gaza, Sudan, and responsible AI development. Additional topics are climate, clean energy, and UAE’s role in global infrastructure partnerships. This visit marks the UAE President's first Washington tour.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 01:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 01:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to welcome UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan to the White House on Monday. The leaders will engage in talks covering a broad array of topics including the ongoing war in Gaza and Sudan, alongside discussions on the responsible development of artificial intelligence.

John Kirby, a White House spokesperson, noted that this visit is historic as it marks the first time a president from the Gulf Arab country will visit Washington. Vice President Kamala Harris is also expected to hold a separate meeting with the UAE leader. Key points of discussion are expected to include climate initiatives, clean energy, and the UAE's role in the Group of Seven's global infrastructure partnership.

The visit has also been confirmed by the Emirati state news agency WAM, which highlighted that the two countries aim to bolster their partnership in sectors such as economy, investment, technology, AI, space, renewable energy, and sustainability solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

