House Committee Subpoenas Blinken Over Afghanistan Withdrawal

The U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee has taken a significant step by subpoenaing Secretary of State Antony Blinken, requiring him to testify on September 24 regarding the 2021 chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

According to the committee, failure by Blinken to appear will result in a full committee markup of a report, which could recommend that the U.S. House of Representatives find him in contempt of Congress for non-compliance with the subpoena.

This move comes as part of the Republican-led committee's extended investigation into the Afghanistan withdrawal, intensified by its proximity to the November 5 election. Despite having testified over 14 times and provided substantial documentation, Blinken has been requested to appear once more to clarify further the contentious issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)