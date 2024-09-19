Atishi To Be Sworn In As New Delhi CM Amid Assembly Polls Preparation

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed on Thursday that Rajya Sabha MP Atishi will take the oath of office as Delhi's new Chief Minister on September 21. Atishi will be joined by other ministers in the swearing-in ceremony, further consolidating her role in Delhi's political landscape.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi expressed mixed emotions regarding her new role. While she is grateful for the trust placed in her by outgoing CM Arvind Kejriwal, she also revealed her sadness over his resignation. Atishi pledged to work diligently to ensure Kejriwal's return as CM after the forthcoming assembly elections.

'First of all, I would like to thank the popular CM of Delhi, AAP national convener, and my guru - Arvind Kejriwal. He gave me such a huge responsibility and trusted me for it. This can be done only in AAP, only under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, that a first-time politician becomes the CM of a state. I come from an ordinary family. Had I been in any other party, perhaps I would not have been given even an election ticket,' said Atishi. At 43, she will become the third woman to hold the office of Delhi CM, following in the footsteps of Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit. Known for her significant contributions to improving government-run schools, she has been a key player in AAP since its inception. AAP supporters underscore her pivotal role in the transformation of education policies during her tenure as an advisor to former Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

Atishi's political journey began with AAP's formation, where she was instrumental in shaping the party's manifesto for the 2013 Assembly election. She also serves as a spokesperson and currently represents the Kalkaji constituency. Since her appointment to the Delhi cabinet in March 2023, following Manish Sisodia's legal troubles, Atishi has remained a crucial figure in the party.

Facing the task of leading AAP into the forthcoming assembly polls, Atishi will be the central face of the party's campaign. With calls for early elections, following the last polls held in early 2020, AAP aims to solidify its hold on power in the national capital once again amidst these transitional times.

On Tuesday, Arvind Kejriwal, also the national convener of AAP, officially resigned from his position as Delhi's Chief Minister, signaling a new chapter in the party's leadership. (ANI)

