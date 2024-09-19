Jawhar Sircar Resigns from Rajya Sabha Citing Inaction on Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

In a significant political move, Jawhar Sircar, who had openly criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for its response to the Kolkata rape-murder case, has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership.

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted Sircar's resignation with immediate effect, according to official sources. The move comes after Sircar recently penned a letter to TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling the government's actions in the case 'too little and quite late.'

Sircar has also announced his decision to withdraw from politics entirely. His resignation reduces the TMC's representation in the upper house to 12 members.

(With inputs from agencies.)