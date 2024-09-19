Left Menu

Jawhar Sircar Resigns from Rajya Sabha Citing Inaction on Kolkata Rape-Murder Case

Jawhar Sircar, a member of Rajya Sabha from the Trinamool Congress, resigned from his position after criticizing his party's handling of the Kolkata rape-murder incident. Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar accepted his resignation. Sircar plans to quit politics, leaving the TMC with 12 members in the upper house.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:10 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:10 IST
Jawhar Sircar Resigns from Rajya Sabha Citing Inaction on Kolkata Rape-Murder Case
Jawhar Sircar
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant political move, Jawhar Sircar, who had openly criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal for its response to the Kolkata rape-murder case, has resigned from his Rajya Sabha membership.

Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhankhar has accepted Sircar's resignation with immediate effect, according to official sources. The move comes after Sircar recently penned a letter to TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, calling the government's actions in the case 'too little and quite late.'

Sircar has also announced his decision to withdraw from politics entirely. His resignation reduces the TMC's representation in the upper house to 12 members.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024