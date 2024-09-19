BJP's Pradeep Bhandari Slams Congress and Rahul Gandhi, Alleges Alignment with Pakistan

On Thursday, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari unleashed a fierce critique of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. His remarks followed BJP President JP Nadda's letter and statements by Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, which suggested that the Congress party and the National Conference are aligned with Pakistan's interests on Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. Bhandari accused Congress of failing to address repeated insults directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and highlighted what he called the party's double standards and anti-national behaviour.

"Whatever JP Nadda has written is what the people of the country are also saying: Rahul Gandhi is a failed product," Bhandari claimed while speaking to ANI. He argued that Congress has habitually abused PM Modi without ever condemning such remarks. Citing instances where Congress leaders used derogatory language, including the term 'maut ke saudagar' employed by Sonia Gandhi, Bhandari criticised the party for justifying, rather than denouncing, these insults. He further called out Rahul Gandhi for allegedly inciting violence against Modi from public forums.

Bhandari also questioned the Congress party's stance on nationalism and its ties with what he termed anti-national elements. "Today, it has been established from Nadda ji's letter that the product the Congress party is trying to launch has failed in 2014, 2019, failed in 2024, and will fail in 2029 as well," he said. Bhandari accused Congress of collaborating with Pakistan, citing Pakistan's Defense Minister's comments on Article 370, to argue that the party is being used as a front to spread terror in Jammu and Kashmir. He challenged Congress to clarify its position on Article 370 and its perceived alignment with Pakistan.

(With inputs from agencies.)