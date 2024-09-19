Samajwadi Party MP Criticizes BJP: Claims 'One Nation One Election' a Diversion Tactic

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad from Ayodhya on Thursday criticized the BJP's focus on the 'One Nation One Election' proposal, claiming it diverts attention from more pressing issues facing the country. Prasad accused the BJP of using this proposal to shift the spotlight from serious problems. 'There are many other burning issues in the country and this is a trick of the Bharatiya Janata Party to divert attention from them,' he stated.

Prasad also commented on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's role, suggesting that some BJP leaders have diminished his importance. Despite being the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Adityanath has been tasked with overseeing only two by-elections in the Milkipur and Katehari assembly seats. Prasad argued that this strategy reflects the BJP's difficulty in Milkipur, which he claims is a tough seat for the party. 'There are 10 by-elections to be held in the state, but he has been given the responsibility of only two seats: Milkipur and Katehari,' Prasad noted. He went on to praise the Samajwadi Party's recent success in the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, indicating it was significant for the party. He believes a win in Milkipur would underscore the BJP's decline. 'The way Samajwadi Party won the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat with a huge number of votes, the Samajwadi Party India alliance has set a record in the whole country. By winning Milkipur, the party will signal to the entire nation that the Bharatiya Janata Party's influence has ended here under Yogi Ji's leadership,' he said.

Further, Prasad highlighted national issues he believes are being ignored by the BJP. He criticized the party for not addressing unemployment and inflation. 'Crores of youth in our country are sitting empty-handed... This is a blot on the face of an independent country,' he added. Prasad also condemned the BJP's handling of the Agniveer scheme, arguing it undermines the future of young recruits. 'Is a 4-year job a job? Where will our sons go after 4 years?' he questioned. Prasad reiterated that the BJP is evading critical issues and using the 'One Nation One Election' proposal as a distraction, stating, 'There are many pressing public issues that the Bharatiya Janata Party is ignoring, and to cover up its failures, they have brought up this 'One Nation, One Election' slogan. This is neither feasible nor practical in the country.'

(With inputs from agencies.)