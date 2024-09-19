Left Menu

Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Aligning with Pakistan on Article 370

Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of aligning with Pakistan's agenda on Article 370 and 35A. His remarks followed Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's statement supporting the Congress and National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir. Shah asserted that the Modi government will ensure neither Article 370 nor terrorism returns to Kashmir.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 14:59 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 14:18 IST
Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Aligning with Pakistan on Article 370
Amit Shah Image Credit: Twitter(@airnewsalerts)
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of mirroring Pakistan's stance on Article 370 and 35A. Shah's comments came after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif endorsed the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying both had aligned on the need to restore the abrogated constitutional provisions.

Shah claimed that the tune of the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's party and Pakistan has always been the same, suggesting a long-held conspiratorial relationship. He accused the Congress of being 'hand in glove with the anti-national forces', underscoring that these recent revelations only reaffirm this belief.

The BJP leader emphasized that under the Modi government, neither Article 370 nor terrorism will make a comeback in Kashmir, irrespective of any external or internal alignments. This comes as Jammu and Kashmir are set to hold Assembly elections for the first time since the significant constitutional changes were made in 2019.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024