Amit Shah Accuses Congress of Aligning with Pakistan on Article 370

In a pointed attack, Union Home Minister Amit Shah accused the Congress of mirroring Pakistan's stance on Article 370 and 35A. Shah's comments came after Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif endorsed the Congress-National Conference alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying both had aligned on the need to restore the abrogated constitutional provisions.

Shah claimed that the tune of the opposition leader Rahul Gandhi's party and Pakistan has always been the same, suggesting a long-held conspiratorial relationship. He accused the Congress of being 'hand in glove with the anti-national forces', underscoring that these recent revelations only reaffirm this belief.

The BJP leader emphasized that under the Modi government, neither Article 370 nor terrorism will make a comeback in Kashmir, irrespective of any external or internal alignments. This comes as Jammu and Kashmir are set to hold Assembly elections for the first time since the significant constitutional changes were made in 2019.

