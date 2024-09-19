Sri Lanka's Pivotal Election: Economic Recovery and Political Future at Stake

Sri Lankans are heading to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president in a crucial contest that will shape the nation's economic and political future. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe confronts strong opposition from left-leaning candidates Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The election comes after a dramatic economic collapse in 2022, which saw inflation soar to 70% and power tariffs increase by 65%. Although the economy shows signs of recovery, with inflation at 0.5% and GDP growth expected for the first time in three years, many citizens remain in poverty and debt.

This election is particularly significant following the 2022 protests that led to the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The result, expected Sunday, will determine Sri Lanka's direction on key issues such as debt restructuring, IMF bailouts, and public finance management.

(With inputs from agencies.)