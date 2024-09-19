Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Pivotal Election: Economic Recovery and Political Future at Stake

Sri Lanka will vote for a new president in a tightly contested election, influencing its economic recovery post-crisis. Incumbent Ranil Wickremesinghe faces off with rivals Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake. With economic challenges paramount, voters' priorities include inflation, debt, and future growth.

Sri Lankans are heading to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president in a crucial contest that will shape the nation's economic and political future. Incumbent President Ranil Wickremesinghe confronts strong opposition from left-leaning candidates Sajith Premadasa and Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The election comes after a dramatic economic collapse in 2022, which saw inflation soar to 70% and power tariffs increase by 65%. Although the economy shows signs of recovery, with inflation at 0.5% and GDP growth expected for the first time in three years, many citizens remain in poverty and debt.

This election is particularly significant following the 2022 protests that led to the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. The result, expected Sunday, will determine Sri Lanka's direction on key issues such as debt restructuring, IMF bailouts, and public finance management.

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

