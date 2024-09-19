PM Modi Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Remarks During US Visit, Accuses Congress of Insulting Dogra Culture
Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of insulting religious sentiments with his 'Devta' remarks during a US visit. Modi also blamed Congress for deepening regional divides and termed the party's actions as having a 'Naxal mindset'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his 'Devta' remarks made during his US visit, calling it an insult to religious faith. He asserted that the Congress party should face consequences for Gandhi's statements.
Speaking at an election rally in Katra, Modi accused Congress of deepening regional divides in Jammu and Kashmir. He claimed that Gandhi's comments about Indian deities were not merely casual remarks but part of a calculated 'Naxal mindset' that has insulted Dogra culture.
'In the name of mohabbat ki dukaan (shop of love), he is selling nafrat ka saaman,' said Modi. He alleged that Congress prioritizes vote banks over faith and culture, causing long-standing divisions. Modi emphasized BJP's commitment to growth in the region and criticized the political legacies of Congress, NC, and PDP.
(With inputs from agencies.)
