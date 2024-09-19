Vice-President Dhankhar Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Maligning Indian Institutions

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar intensified his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during the Sansad TV@3 Conclave on Thursday, stating that accolades could not be given to anyone who disparages India's institutions both domestically and abroad.

The Vice-President's comments came in response to a letter from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding strict legal action against ruling alliance members who have made violent and highly objectionable statements against Gandhi.

Dhankhar stressed the importance of loyalty and positive representation of India by all its citizens, opposing any negative narratives that undermine India's growth and advocating for media responsibility in democratic discourse.

