Left Menu

Vice-President Dhankhar Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Maligning Indian Institutions

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar criticized Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi for maligning Indian institutions domestically and internationally, urging a united patriotic stance. Dhankhar's remarks follow Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge's call for legal action against those making violent statements against Gandhi. Dhankhar emphasized India's growth and the importance of commitment to the nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 17:12 IST
Vice-President Dhankhar Criticizes Rahul Gandhi for Maligning Indian Institutions
  • Country:
  • India

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar intensified his criticism of Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during the Sansad TV@3 Conclave on Thursday, stating that accolades could not be given to anyone who disparages India's institutions both domestically and abroad.

The Vice-President's comments came in response to a letter from Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding strict legal action against ruling alliance members who have made violent and highly objectionable statements against Gandhi.

Dhankhar stressed the importance of loyalty and positive representation of India by all its citizens, opposing any negative narratives that undermine India's growth and advocating for media responsibility in democratic discourse.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024