Maharashtra CM Defends MLA Amid Controversy, Slams Opposition

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday staunchly defended his embattled MLA Sanjay Gaikwad, urging the Congress party to protest against Rahul Gandhi for his controversial comments on reservations.

Gaikwad faced criticism across party lines after offering a bounty of Rs 11 lakh to anyone who could cut off Gandhi's tongue, following Gandhi's statements in the US regarding reservations. Shinde also lashed out at AAP leader Atishi, who is set to become Delhi's chief minister, for allegedly supporting terrorist Afzal Guru. The BJP has consistently claimed that Atishi's parents signed a mercy petition for Guru, convicted of the Parliament attack.

Speaking at an event for the Ladki Bahin Yojana, Shinde praised Gaikwad's initiatives in Buldhana and condemned Congress leaders for their stance on reservations, which he said insults Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reiterated that funds for welfare schemes remain intact and accused the opposition of misleading the public.

