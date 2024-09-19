Left Menu

Gopal Rai: A Pillar of AAP and Delhi Governance

Gopal Rai, a two-time Babarpur MLA and long-time associate of Arvind Kejriwal, has been retained in the new Council of Ministers headed by chief minister designate Atishi. He has had a significant political journey, starting from student activism to becoming a key figure in the AAP and the Delhi government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:20 IST
Gopal Rai: A Pillar of AAP and Delhi Governance
Gopal Rai
  • Country:
  • India

Gopal Rai, a two-time Babarpur MLA, has been retained in the new Council of Ministers headed by chief minister designate Atishi, with the oath-taking ceremony slated for September 21. Rai, a longtime associate of Arvind Kejriwal and a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has had a storied political career.

Originating from Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rai was active in student politics at Lucknow University, advocating against campus corruption and crime. His political journey was marked by a bullet injury leading to partial paralysis. Rai's involvement in the India Against Corruption movement in 2011 laid the groundwork for his future political endeavors.

Although Rai faced a setback in the 2013 Babarpur assembly elections, his political fortunes changed in 2017 when he became the convener of AAP's Delhi unit. He secured successive victories in the Babarpur constituency in 2015 and 2020, eventually joining Kejriwal's cabinet with portfolios in transport, labor, environment, and general administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024