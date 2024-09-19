Gopal Rai: A Pillar of AAP and Delhi Governance

Gopal Rai, a two-time Babarpur MLA, has been retained in the new Council of Ministers headed by chief minister designate Atishi, with the oath-taking ceremony slated for September 21. Rai, a longtime associate of Arvind Kejriwal and a founding member of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has had a storied political career.

Originating from Mau district in eastern Uttar Pradesh, Rai was active in student politics at Lucknow University, advocating against campus corruption and crime. His political journey was marked by a bullet injury leading to partial paralysis. Rai's involvement in the India Against Corruption movement in 2011 laid the groundwork for his future political endeavors.

Although Rai faced a setback in the 2013 Babarpur assembly elections, his political fortunes changed in 2017 when he became the convener of AAP's Delhi unit. He secured successive victories in the Babarpur constituency in 2015 and 2020, eventually joining Kejriwal's cabinet with portfolios in transport, labor, environment, and general administration.

