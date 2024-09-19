Jaishankar and Sybiha Discuss Strengthening Bilateral Ties Amid Ukraine Conflict

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday held a phone conversation with the newly-appointed Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the Ukraine conflict.

The discussion comes nearly a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's high-profile visit to Kyiv, where he pushed for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Sybiha said, 'I spoke with Subrahmanyam Jaishankar to build on Narendra Modi's historic visit to Kyiv and talks with Zelenskyy. We agreed to advance our bilateral relations in all promising areas of cooperation and exchanged views ahead of the UNGA.'

In a post on X, Jaishankar expressed his eagerness to work with the Ukrainian foreign minister, congratulating him on his appointment.

It is understood that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict was a key topic of discussion.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized that both Ukraine and Russia should negotiate promptly to end the war, highlighting India's readiness to play an 'active role' in restoring peace.

Modi's nearly nine-hour visit to Ukraine, the first by an Indian prime minister since its independence in 1991, took place six weeks after his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow. India has consistently maintained that the Ukraine conflict should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy.

