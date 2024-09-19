Left Menu

Anurag Thakur Blasts Congress Over Pakistan's Article 370 Support

BJP leader Anurag Thakur criticized Congress and National Conference after Pakistan's Defence Minister backed their stance on Article 370, saying it exposed Congress' true intentions. Thakur questioned Rahul Gandhi's support for what he described as anti-national elements.

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:52 IST
Anurag Thakur Blasts Congress Over Pakistan's Article 370 Support
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sharply criticized Congress and the National Conference on Thursday after Pakistan's Defence Minister backed their stance on Article 370. Thakur asserted that this reveals Congress' true intentions to the entire nation.

Thakur told ANI that Pakistan, Congress, and the National Conference share the same agenda and mindset. He further accused Congress of consistently praising Pakistan and raising doubts about Indian military actions, questioning why Rahul Gandhi aligns with anti-national elements and supports the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang.

Thakur's remarks followed Pakistan Defence Minister Khwaja Asif's comments on Geo News, where Asif confirmed that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance were unified in their demand for the restoration of Article 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir. Asif also suggested that Article 370 could return if the NC-Congress alliance comes to power.

(With inputs from agencies.)

