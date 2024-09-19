Left Menu

Modi Slams Congress-NC Alliance, Highlights Pakistan Link Over Article 370

Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the Congress and National Conference (NC) alliance during a rally, accusing them of aligning with Pakistan's agenda on Jammu and Kashmir. Modi asserted that Article 370, which grants special status to the region, will not be reinstated. He emphasized BJP's commitment to national development and urged voters to support the party in the upcoming elections.

Updated: 19-09-2024 18:56 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched a stern critique of the Congress and National Conference (NC) alliance, accusing them of pursuing Pakistan's agenda regarding Article 370, which grants special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Modi emphasized that Article 370 cannot be reinstated, noting that 'no power on Earth can bring back Article 370.' The prime minister warned voters that supporting Congress and NC could lead to violence and unrest in the region.

Modi also highlighted the BJP's dedication to national development, urging the electorate to vote for a government committed to progress and stability.

