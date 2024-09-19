Left Menu

Jharkhand Chief Minister Criticizes BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras'

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the BJP's upcoming 'Parivartan Yatras,' calling them a threat to social harmony. He unveiled various development projects and accused the opposition of spreading communal tension. Meanwhile, BJP labeled Soren's remarks as cheap political gimmicks, vowing to expose the current government's failures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In an apparent reference to BJP's 'Parivartan Yatras' scheduled across Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren criticized the upcoming political tours, labeling them a threat to social harmony.

Addressing a government function titled 'Aapki Yojana, Aapki Sarkar, Aapke Dwar' in Garhwa district, Soren warned residents about external political leaders he accused of spreading communal tension. The CM also unveiled 747 development projects worth over Rs 1,198 crore for Latehar and Garhwa districts.

Soren's remarks drew sharp reactions from BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo, who termed them a 'cheap political gimmick.' The BJP plans to launch six 'Parivartan Yatras' across Jharkhand to highlight alleged failures of the JMM-led government, targeting to 'uproot' it in the upcoming assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

