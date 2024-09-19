Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Urges Pakistan to Refrain from Interfering in J&K Elections

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah has emphasized that Pakistan should focus on its internal issues rather than meddling in Jammu and Kashmir elections. His remarks come in response to Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments on Article 370.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:53 IST
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In light of Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's comments on Article 370, National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah asserted that Pakistan should tend to its own issues and refrain from interfering with the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections.

During a press meeting on Thursday, Omar Abdullah stated, "What does Pakistan have to do with us? We are not even a part of Pakistan, let them take care of their country. I don't think they should interfere in our elections or comment on our elections. They should save their democracy; we are participating in ours."

Earlier, National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah expressed indifference towards Pakistan's stance, saying, "I don't know what Pakistan says. I am not a Pakistani; I am an Indian citizen." These remarks follow Khawaja Asif's interview, where the Pakistani Defence Minister suggested that Pakistan and the NC-Congress alliance are aligned on the restoration of Article 370. Asif claimed that Article 370 could return if the NC-Congress alliance gains power in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

