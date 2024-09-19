Congress Criticizes Modi's US Trip Amid Domestic Unrest

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to embark on a high-profile visit to the United States, the Congress lashed out, questioning his reluctance to address domestic issues, particularly the ongoing violence in Manipur.

Modi's three-day US trip beginning September 21 includes attending the annual Quad summit and addressing the 'Summit of the Future' at the United Nations General Assembly. However, his continued absence from Manipur has drawn sharp criticism.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh highlighted this, calling it 'inexplicable and inexcusable' and stressing that a visit by Modi could help restore peace and normalcy in the violence-hit state, where conflicts between the Kuki and Meitei communities have left over 220 people dead.

