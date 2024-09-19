Left Menu

Union Minister Reddy Accuses NC and Congress of Nexus with Pakistan: BJP Stands Firm Against Article 370 Restoration

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy accused the National Conference and Congress of collaborating with Pakistan to restore Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir. Reddy emphasized that J&K will be governed by India's Constitution, and credited the BJP's policies under PM Modi for the current peace and development in the region.

Updated: 19-09-2024 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has leveled serious allegations against the National Conference (NC) and Congress, accusing them of collaborating with Pakistan to push for the restoration of Article 370 in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K). According to Reddy, these parties aim to plunge the region back into an era of terrorism and unrest.

Reddy stated that J&K will be governed by the Constitution of Dr. B R Ambedkar, not by Jinnah's constitution, asserting that the NC, Congress, and People's Democratic Party (PDP) are all under Pakistan's influence. He linked these parties to attempts to destabilize the region, contrasting their activities with the peace and development achieved under BJP's governance.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh echoed Reddy's sentiments, describing a deep-rooted nexus between Pakistan and the so-called mainstream parties of J&K. Singh blamed NC and Congress for the rise of militancy, linking it to the alleged rigging of the 1987 elections. Both ministers stressed that the BJP would not allow any return to unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

