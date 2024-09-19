Hezbollah-Israel Escalation: Deadly Device Explosions and Intensified Strikes
Hezbollah launched a new barrage into northern Israel amidst growing fears of a larger conflict. Earlier this week, hundreds of electronic devices used by Hezbollah exploded, killing at least 37 and wounding 3,000 in Lebanon. The ongoing exchanges between Hezbollah and the Israeli military have escalated the already tense situation.
Hezbollah intensified its attacks on northern Israel on Thursday, heightening fears of a broader conflict. This surge follows deadly explosions of electronic devices used by the group in Lebanon earlier this week, resulting in at least 37 fatalities and injuring 3,000 people.
The explosions, believed to be the result of a calculated Israeli operation, crippled Hezbollah's internal communications and affected numerous civilians and fighters. Israeli leaders have warned of further military actions against Hezbollah as tensions soar on both sides of the border.
Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has moved additional troops to the Lebanon border as a precaution, while Hezbollah vows continued strikes in support of its ally Hamas. The conflict has led to the displacement of thousands and the destruction of infrastructure on both sides.
