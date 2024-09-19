Hezbollah Reels from Severe Attack on Communications Devices

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has decried a deadly strike on the militant group's communications devices as a 'severe blow' that crossed a 'red line.' The two-day attack, which claimed over 30 lives and injured thousands, is widely believed to have been perpetrated by Israel.

'Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow,' Nasrallah declared. 'The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines,' he added emphatically.

In a departure from Hezbollah's usual practice, Nasrallah's address was delivered via video from an undisclosed location, without the typical rally for supporters.

