Hezbollah Reels from Severe Attack on Communications Devices
Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, condemned a recent attack on the group's communications devices, calling it a 'severe blow' and a 'red line' violation. The two-day assault resulted in over 30 deaths and thousands of injuries, and is widely attributed to Israel. Nasrallah addressed his followers via video.
Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has decried a deadly strike on the militant group's communications devices as a 'severe blow' that crossed a 'red line.' The two-day attack, which claimed over 30 lives and injured thousands, is widely believed to have been perpetrated by Israel.
'Yes, we were subjected to a huge and severe blow,' Nasrallah declared. 'The enemy crossed all boundaries and red lines,' he added emphatically.
In a departure from Hezbollah's usual practice, Nasrallah's address was delivered via video from an undisclosed location, without the typical rally for supporters.
