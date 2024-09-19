Senate Scrambles to Prevent Government Shutdown with Temporary Spending Plan

The U.S. Senate is urgently preparing temporary spending legislation to avert a partial government shutdown at the month's end, according to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. 'Time is not a luxury that Congress has right now,' Schumer stated on the Senate floor. Lawmakers will spend the coming days working to secure a bipartisan deal.

Legislation must be passed before the fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 to prevent the furlough of thousands of federal employees and the shutdown of many government functions just weeks before the Nov. 5 election. A previous bill, which included six months of funding and contested election-law changes, failed in the Republican-controlled House. House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he would propose an alternative approach but offered no specifics.

Key disagreements persist regarding the duration of the temporary funding extension. Johnson supports a six-month extension to defer the issue until next spring, when Republicans could control both the White House and Congress. In contrast, Democrats argue for a three-month extension to address the matter while they still hold power. Extended funding would also hinder new projects at agencies like the Department of Defense.

(With inputs from agencies.)