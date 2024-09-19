Senate Scrambles to Prevent Government Shutdown with Temporary Spending Plan
The U.S. Senate is working on a temporary spending bill to prevent a partial government shutdown as the new fiscal year approaches. With time running out, Democrats and Republicans are negotiating to reach an agreement, with differing views on the duration of the funding extension. The outcome could impact federal workers and government operations.
The U.S. Senate is urgently preparing temporary spending legislation to avert a partial government shutdown at the month's end, according to Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer. 'Time is not a luxury that Congress has right now,' Schumer stated on the Senate floor. Lawmakers will spend the coming days working to secure a bipartisan deal.
Legislation must be passed before the fiscal year begins on Oct. 1 to prevent the furlough of thousands of federal employees and the shutdown of many government functions just weeks before the Nov. 5 election. A previous bill, which included six months of funding and contested election-law changes, failed in the Republican-controlled House. House Speaker Mike Johnson indicated he would propose an alternative approach but offered no specifics.
Key disagreements persist regarding the duration of the temporary funding extension. Johnson supports a six-month extension to defer the issue until next spring, when Republicans could control both the White House and Congress. In contrast, Democrats argue for a three-month extension to address the matter while they still hold power. Extended funding would also hinder new projects at agencies like the Department of Defense.
