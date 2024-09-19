BJP Demands FIR Against Rahul Gandhi for 'Insulting' Statements Abroad

The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday called for the registration of a First Information Report against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of 'insulting' the country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on foreign soil. The BJP's initiative comes in response to protests by the Congress against objectionable remarks made by NDA leaders concerning Gandhi, as well as FIRs filed against Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu and BJP MP Anil Bonde. A delegation headed by state BJP chief V D Sharma submitted the complaint to Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Shailendra Singh of the Bhopal crime branch.

Minister Vishwas Sarang was also a part of the delegation. 'We have accepted the complaint. We are examining it and discussing what action needs to be taken,' a police officer informed PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Sharma informed reporters that BJP workers have filed similar complaints against Rahul Gandhi in various other locations within the state. 'He is insulting Bharat and hurling abuse at its prime minister,' stated the MP from Khajuraho.

(With inputs from agencies.)