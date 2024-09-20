Congress Decries BJP MLA Muniratna's Casteist Remarks, Demands Strict Action

Congress leader and former MP DK Suresh has strongly criticized BJP MLA Muniratna for allegedly making casteist remarks against the Vokkaliga community and its women. Suresh emphasized that while the BJP may tolerate Muniratna's behavior, the Congress party will not stand for any disrespect towards women and marginalized communities. 'Vokkaliga is not indebted to anyone; we cannot bear to talk about our daughters. The BJP can tolerate Muniratna but we will not tolerate the insult of women,' he said.

Regarding the BJP leader's defense in Muniratna's audio case and the meeting of Okkaliga leaders with the Deputy Chief Minister, Suresh stated, 'I will attend that meeting. We will discuss how to combat his statements for the benefit of our society. If we leave this issue here, someone else will speak tomorrow.' He further condemned those justifying Muniratna's comments, stating it would bring more misfortune.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President GC Chandrasekhar also weighed in, calling Muniratna unfit to be a people's representative. 'If the people voted for development and the constituency sent them to win, Muniratna's behavior makes him unfit to serve,' he said. Chief Whip of Vidhan Parishad Salim Ahmed demanded immediate action from BJP against Muniratna, warning that failure to do so would indicate BJP's stance against Dalit and Okkaliga communities. Meanwhile, a sexual harassment case has been filed against Muniratna in Ramnagar district, and he is currently in police custody over another threatening incident.

