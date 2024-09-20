Left Menu

Trump Blames Jewish Voters for Potential Election Defeat

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that Jewish-American voters would be partly to blame if he loses the November 5 election to Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Israeli-American Council National Summit, Trump argued that if Harris wins, Israel might cease to exist within two years, with American Jews voting largely for Democrats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 10:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 09:57 IST
Trump Blames Jewish Voters for Potential Election Defeat
Former US President Donald Trump (Screengrab from Fox former host Tucker Carlson's tweet) Image Credit: ANI

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has asserted that Jewish-American voters would bear some responsibility if he is defeated in the upcoming November 5 election by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

Speaking to the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, Trump expressed concerns over trailing Harris among American Jews. He warned that Israel might cease to exist within two years if Harris wins, attributing this potential outcome to American Jews who predominantly support Democrats, according to him.

Trump's comments are based on a poll he referenced, which showed Harris polling at 60% among American Jews, though the exact poll remains unclear. The Pew Research Survey, however, recently found that American Jews favor Harris over Trump by 65% to 34%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024