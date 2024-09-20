Trump Blames Jewish Voters for Potential Election Defeat
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump stated that Jewish-American voters would be partly to blame if he loses the November 5 election to Democratic candidate Vice President Kamala Harris. Speaking at the Israeli-American Council National Summit, Trump argued that if Harris wins, Israel might cease to exist within two years, with American Jews voting largely for Democrats.
Trump's comments are based on a poll he referenced, which showed Harris polling at 60% among American Jews, though the exact poll remains unclear. The Pew Research Survey, however, recently found that American Jews favor Harris over Trump by 65% to 34%.
