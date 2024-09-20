Trump Blames Jewish Voters for Potential Election Defeat

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has asserted that Jewish-American voters would bear some responsibility if he is defeated in the upcoming November 5 election by Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

Speaking to the Israeli-American Council National Summit in Washington, Trump expressed concerns over trailing Harris among American Jews. He warned that Israel might cease to exist within two years if Harris wins, attributing this potential outcome to American Jews who predominantly support Democrats, according to him.

Trump's comments are based on a poll he referenced, which showed Harris polling at 60% among American Jews, though the exact poll remains unclear. The Pew Research Survey, however, recently found that American Jews favor Harris over Trump by 65% to 34%.

