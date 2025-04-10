Israeli Support Highlights India's Triumph in Rana Extradition
Israeli Ambassador Reuven Azar praised India's efforts to extradite Tahawwur Rana, linked to the 26/11 attacks. Azar lauded the move as a significant step in combating terrorism, echoing sentiments of former Ambassador Daniel Carmon. This cooperation strengthens India-Israel ties against global terror threats.
The Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, has thrown his full weight behind India's efforts to extradite Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. Rana's extradition, seen as a crucial win for justice, underscores India's relentless pursuit of 170 innocent victims' murderers, including Israelis.
Azar commended the Indian Government's unwavering dedication to bringing perpetrators to justice during this ongoing fight against terrorism. Previous ambassador Daniel Carmon echoed Azar's sentiments, emphasizing the extradition as a milestone in counter-terrorism efforts. "It's a development welcomed globally amidst the tragedy that Mumbai endured."
The bilateral collaboration between Israel and India in counter-terrorism has long been fortified, with this extradition fortifying diplomatic and judicial victories for India. Rana, a Pakistani-Canadian national, convicted in the US for supporting a terrorist organization, will soon be under Indian custody. The extradition represents a notable achievement for India, championed by Advocate Narender Mann.
