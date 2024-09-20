Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Village Visit Amid Haryana Polls

Rahul Gandhi visited a village in Haryana’s Karnal district to meet the family of Amit, a young man injured in an accident abroad. Gandhi had met Amit during a US visit and assured his family of help. His visit comes just weeks before the Haryana assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:19 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:19 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Village Visit Amid Haryana Polls
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, made an unannounced visit to a village in Haryana's Karnal district. He met the family of Amit, a young man injured in an accident abroad, whom Gandhi had met on a recent visit to the US.

Local Congress leaders in Karnal were unaware of Gandhi's visit until he reached Ghogripur village, just two weeks before the Haryana assembly elections. During his visit, Gandhi spoke about issues like agriculture and unemployment with Amit's family and neighboring villagers.

Amit's brother, Ajit, shared that Gandhi arrived at their home early in the morning and spent about 90 minutes discussing their hardships. This visit is part of Gandhi's continued engagement with rural communities in Haryana, including prior impromptu visits to Sonipat district.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024