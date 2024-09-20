Rahul Gandhi's Surprise Village Visit Amid Haryana Polls
Rahul Gandhi visited a village in Haryana’s Karnal district to meet the family of Amit, a young man injured in an accident abroad. Gandhi had met Amit during a US visit and assured his family of help. His visit comes just weeks before the Haryana assembly polls.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, on Friday, made an unannounced visit to a village in Haryana's Karnal district. He met the family of Amit, a young man injured in an accident abroad, whom Gandhi had met on a recent visit to the US.
Local Congress leaders in Karnal were unaware of Gandhi's visit until he reached Ghogripur village, just two weeks before the Haryana assembly elections. During his visit, Gandhi spoke about issues like agriculture and unemployment with Amit's family and neighboring villagers.
Amit's brother, Ajit, shared that Gandhi arrived at their home early in the morning and spent about 90 minutes discussing their hardships. This visit is part of Gandhi's continued engagement with rural communities in Haryana, including prior impromptu visits to Sonipat district.
