Left Menu

Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus: Allegations of Animal Fat Use Spark Political Storm

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Nirupam demands legal action against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy for allegedly using animal fat in Tirupati laddus. He also claims a scam in the production of the sweets. Current Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu backs the allegations with lab reports, igniting a political dispute.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-09-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 13:36 IST
Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus: Allegations of Animal Fat Use Spark Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated controversy, Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam has demanded legal action against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Nirupam accuses Reddy of 'hurting the sentiments of Hindus' with claims that animal fat was used in the famous Tirupati laddus.

Alleging a 'big scam' in the production of these laddus, Nirupam highlighted how the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati makes 3 lakh laddus daily, generating significant revenue. The accusation has ignited a political row, with allegations of deliberate deception.

Current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, supported the claim by circulating a lab report that reportedly confirms the use of animal fat. The YSRCP has vehemently denied these charges, accusing Naidu of making 'heinous allegations' for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024