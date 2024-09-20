Controversy Over Tirupati Laddus: Allegations of Animal Fat Use Spark Political Storm

In a heated controversy, Shiv Sena deputy leader Sanjay Nirupam has demanded legal action against former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy. Nirupam accuses Reddy of 'hurting the sentiments of Hindus' with claims that animal fat was used in the famous Tirupati laddus.

Alleging a 'big scam' in the production of these laddus, Nirupam highlighted how the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati makes 3 lakh laddus daily, generating significant revenue. The accusation has ignited a political row, with allegations of deliberate deception.

Current Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N Chandrababu Naidu, supported the claim by circulating a lab report that reportedly confirms the use of animal fat. The YSRCP has vehemently denied these charges, accusing Naidu of making 'heinous allegations' for political gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)