Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP for Using Pakistan to Distract from Failures

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has launched a fierce counterattack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of raising the Pakistan issue to mask its shortcomings.

Her comments came after Modi alleged that PDP, NC, and Congress were promoting Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mufti said the BJP had failed to deliver on its electoral promises of job creation and had resorted to divisive tactics. She credited regional parties like her own for ensuring Jammu and Kashmir remained part of India.

