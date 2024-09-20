Mehbooba Mufti Criticizes BJP for Using Pakistan to Distract from Failures
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti accused Prime Minister Modi and the BJP of using Pakistan as a scapegoat to hide their shortcomings. She argued that the BJP has failed to fulfill promises like job creation and accused them of divisive politics. Mufti stated that regional parties were crucial in keeping Jammu and Kashmir part of India.
PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has launched a fierce counterattack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing the BJP of raising the Pakistan issue to mask its shortcomings.
Her comments came after Modi alleged that PDP, NC, and Congress were promoting Pakistan's agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mufti said the BJP had failed to deliver on its electoral promises of job creation and had resorted to divisive tactics. She credited regional parties like her own for ensuring Jammu and Kashmir remained part of India.
