Hezbollah Retaliates with 140 Rockets on Northern Israel

Hezbollah launched 140 rockets at northern Israel on Friday, following its leader Hassan Nasrallah's promise to retaliate against recent Israeli mass bombings. The attacks targeted several sites, including air defense bases and an Israeli armored brigade headquarters. The strikes were in response to Israeli attacks on southern Lebanon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 20-09-2024 17:47 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 17:22 IST
In a dramatic escalation, Hezbollah launched 140 rockets at northern Israel on Friday, a day after the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed retaliation for a mass bombing attack, according to both the Israeli military and Hezbollah.

Israeli military sources confirmed that the rockets came in three waves, targeting multiple sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon on Friday afternoon.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attacks, stating that they had targeted various sites, including several air defense bases and the headquarters of an Israeli armored brigade—the first time this specific site had been struck. This retaliatory barrage was in response to recent Israeli strikes on villages and homes in southern Lebanon.

