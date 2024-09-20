Hezbollah and Israel Intensify Cross-Border Attacks Amid Growing Tensions
Hezbollah launched 140 rockets into northern Israel on Friday in retaliation for Israeli attacks in southern Lebanon. Israel responded by targeting Hezbollah infrastructure in Lebanon. Fighting between the two has intensified since October 8, escalating fears of all-out war. Casualties continue to rise in Gaza, with significant destruction reported.
Hezbollah pounded northern Israel with 140 rockets on Friday, a day after the militant group's leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed retaliation for a mass bombing attack. The Israeli military confirmed the incident, noting that the rockets targeted sites along the ravaged border with Lebanon.
Following the attacks, Israel struck areas across southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure. Hezbollah claimed its attacks targeted multiple air defense bases and the headquarters of an Israeli armored brigade for the first time. The Israeli military reported 120 missiles launched at areas of the Golan Heights, Safed, and the Upper Galilee, with some intercepted.
Hezbollah declared the rockets as retaliation for Israeli strikes on southern Lebanese villages and homes. Cross-border exchanges of fire have become a near-daily occurrence since October 8, but Friday's barrages were particularly intense. Meanwhile, fighting continues in Gaza with significant casualties reported. Israeli forces have escalated their presence on the northern border, and the Israeli security Cabinet aims to return displaced residents to their homes.
