Farooq Abdullah Refutes PM Modi, Rejects Pakistan Allegations

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah defended himself against opposition accusations, staunchly asserting that he "never ran the agenda of Pakistan." Speaking after Friday prayers in Srinagar, Abdullah emphasized that his prayers were for all, including adversaries, hoping for divine blessings in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the allegations, Abdullah, the National Conference President, claimed that it was actually their detractors who were furthering Pakistan's agenda. "We never pursued Pakistan's interests. It's unfortunate that those accusing us are the ones doing so. What can be done about it? The real agents of Pakistan are the ones labeling us as such," he stated.

Abdullah's comments were a direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Katra, where Modi alleged that the Congress-National Conference coalition aimed to implement Pakistan's plans in Jammu and Kashmir. "We will not allow Pakistan's agenda to prevail in J-K. No force can reinstate Article 370," Modi asserted.

On an unrelated matter, Abdullah refrained from commenting extensively on the Tirupati Prasadam controversy. "I can't say much about Tirupati. Adherents of that faith should investigate. If there's merit to the claims, appropriate action should be taken," he said. The controversy arose after Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress government of using animal fat in the temple's offerings.

Jammu and Kashmir are currently undergoing assembly elections in three phases. The initial round of voting took place on September 18, with forthcoming phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will occur on October 8. The elections mark the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and after almost a decade.

