Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah Refutes PM Modi, Rejects Pakistan Allegations

Former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah rebuffed opposition claims about running Pakistan's agenda. Abdullah responded to PM Modi's remarks, asserting that opponents, not he, were pushing Pakistan's narrative. He also commented on the Tirupati Prasadam controversy and highlighted the ongoing assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:08 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:08 IST
Farooq Abdullah Refutes PM Modi, Rejects Pakistan Allegations
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah defended himself against opposition accusations, staunchly asserting that he "never ran the agenda of Pakistan." Speaking after Friday prayers in Srinagar, Abdullah emphasized that his prayers were for all, including adversaries, hoping for divine blessings in the upcoming elections.

Addressing the allegations, Abdullah, the National Conference President, claimed that it was actually their detractors who were furthering Pakistan's agenda. "We never pursued Pakistan's interests. It's unfortunate that those accusing us are the ones doing so. What can be done about it? The real agents of Pakistan are the ones labeling us as such," he stated.

Abdullah's comments were a direct response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent speech in Katra, where Modi alleged that the Congress-National Conference coalition aimed to implement Pakistan's plans in Jammu and Kashmir. "We will not allow Pakistan's agenda to prevail in J-K. No force can reinstate Article 370," Modi asserted.

On an unrelated matter, Abdullah refrained from commenting extensively on the Tirupati Prasadam controversy. "I can't say much about Tirupati. Adherents of that faith should investigate. If there's merit to the claims, appropriate action should be taken," he said. The controversy arose after Chandrababu Naidu accused the previous YSR Congress government of using animal fat in the temple's offerings.

Jammu and Kashmir are currently undergoing assembly elections in three phases. The initial round of voting took place on September 18, with forthcoming phases scheduled for September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will occur on October 8. The elections mark the first since the abrogation of Article 370 and after almost a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024