Left Menu

BJP's Mega Campaign Blitz in Pir Panchal: Aiming for Electoral Gains

The BJP is intensifying its efforts to break into the Congress-NC alliance stronghold in the Pir Panchal region with a series of mega rallies. Prominent leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, are addressing rallies in key constituencies to boost their prospects, focusing on the newly-granted ST status to Paharis and other communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:42 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:42 IST
BJP's Mega Campaign Blitz in Pir Panchal: Aiming for Electoral Gains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP is ramping up efforts to penetrate the Congress-NC alliance's stronghold in the Pir Panchal region, with star campaigners set to address multiple mega rallies as part of the second phase of elections on September 25.

Historically, the Congress-NC alliance has dominated this region, winning five seats across several election cycles. However, BJP secured only two Hindu-dominated constituencies in 2014.

Top BJP figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will hold high-profile rallies to enhance the party's appeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join the campaign on the last day, signifying the party's concerted push in this strategic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024