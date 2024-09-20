BJP's Mega Campaign Blitz in Pir Panchal: Aiming for Electoral Gains
The BJP is intensifying its efforts to break into the Congress-NC alliance stronghold in the Pir Panchal region with a series of mega rallies. Prominent leaders, including Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, are addressing rallies in key constituencies to boost their prospects, focusing on the newly-granted ST status to Paharis and other communities.
- Country:
- India
The BJP is ramping up efforts to penetrate the Congress-NC alliance's stronghold in the Pir Panchal region, with star campaigners set to address multiple mega rallies as part of the second phase of elections on September 25.
Historically, the Congress-NC alliance has dominated this region, winning five seats across several election cycles. However, BJP secured only two Hindu-dominated constituencies in 2014.
Top BJP figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will hold high-profile rallies to enhance the party's appeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join the campaign on the last day, signifying the party's concerted push in this strategic region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- campaign
- Pir Panchal
- Amit Shah
- Rajnath Singh
- elections
- ST status
- Paharis
- Modi
- NC-Congress
ALSO READ
Kathua District Gears Up for Upcoming Assembly Elections
ECI Imposes Ban on Exit Polls for Upcoming Haryana and J&K Assembly Elections
BJP's Anil Vij Pledges to Strengthen Party Ahead of Haryana Elections
Congress Confident of Strong Performance in Jammu and Kashmir Elections: Vikar Rasool Wani
BJP Confident of Third Consecutive Win in Haryana Assembly Elections