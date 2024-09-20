BJP's Mega Campaign Blitz in Pir Panchal: Aiming for Electoral Gains

The BJP is ramping up efforts to penetrate the Congress-NC alliance's stronghold in the Pir Panchal region, with star campaigners set to address multiple mega rallies as part of the second phase of elections on September 25.

Historically, the Congress-NC alliance has dominated this region, winning five seats across several election cycles. However, BJP secured only two Hindu-dominated constituencies in 2014.

Top BJP figures, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will hold high-profile rallies to enhance the party's appeal. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also expected to join the campaign on the last day, signifying the party's concerted push in this strategic region.

(With inputs from agencies.)