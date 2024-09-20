Amit Shah Slams Jharkhand Government Over 'Rampant Infiltration'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday criticized the ruling JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand for allegedly promoting extensive infiltration and warned that without intervention, illegal immigrants could become a majority in the state within the next 25-30 years.

Shah also accused the state government of engaging in 'vote bank' politics, asserting that a BJP administration would expel 'each' illegal immigrant from Jharkhand. He vowed to provide Rs 10 lakh free health coverage to impoverished individuals aged 75 and above.

In his addresses at two rallies, he claimed the BJP would secure a two-third majority in the forthcoming state assembly elections, scheduled for later this year. He condemned the current administration for corruption and failing to fulfill promises, and urged citizens to elect a government that prioritizes their welfare.

(With inputs from agencies.)