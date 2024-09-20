Left Menu

J&K Congress President Denounces BJP's Decade-Long Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra has termed the past decade under BJP's rule as a 'dark period.' Karra criticized the BJP's claims of bridging the emotional distance between Delhi and Kashmir and highlighted worsening issues like unemployment and terror incidents. He asserted that the BJP owes an apology and emphasized Congress-NC alliance support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:23 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:23 IST
J&K Congress President Denounces BJP's Decade-Long Governance
president
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday described the past decade of BJP governance in the Union Territory as a 'dark period.' Karra condemned the saffron party's claims that the emotional distance between Delhi and the hearts of the Kashmiri people has decreased, calling it 'misleading.'

'The past decade of BJP rule in J-K has been a dark period in our history. From downgrading our state's status to robbing our people of their rights, the BJP's exploitation has led to soaring unemployment and a surge in terror incidents,' said Karra in a statement.

The Congress leader dismissed the BJP's claims made during election rallies and declared that saffron party leaders lack the 'moral authority' to make such assertions. 'The BJP owes the people of J-K an apology for their actions over the past 10 years,' he added.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on bridging distances between the people of Kashmir and Delhi, Karra stated that these claims are nothing but rhetoric due to political compulsions. He emphasized that the local populace has decisively chosen 'BJP se doori' in this election and praised the support for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance shown in the first phase of polling. 'The people will continue to vote for the alliance in the upcoming two phases, paving the way for a people's government under the alliance banner on October 8,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024