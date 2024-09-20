J&K Congress President Denounces BJP's Decade-Long Governance

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hameed Karra on Friday described the past decade of BJP governance in the Union Territory as a 'dark period.' Karra condemned the saffron party's claims that the emotional distance between Delhi and the hearts of the Kashmiri people has decreased, calling it 'misleading.'

'The past decade of BJP rule in J-K has been a dark period in our history. From downgrading our state's status to robbing our people of their rights, the BJP's exploitation has led to soaring unemployment and a surge in terror incidents,' said Karra in a statement.

The Congress leader dismissed the BJP's claims made during election rallies and declared that saffron party leaders lack the 'moral authority' to make such assertions. 'The BJP owes the people of J-K an apology for their actions over the past 10 years,' he added.

Responding to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on bridging distances between the people of Kashmir and Delhi, Karra stated that these claims are nothing but rhetoric due to political compulsions. He emphasized that the local populace has decisively chosen 'BJP se doori' in this election and praised the support for the Congress-National Conference (NC) alliance shown in the first phase of polling. 'The people will continue to vote for the alliance in the upcoming two phases, paving the way for a people's government under the alliance banner on October 8,' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)