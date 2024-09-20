Criminal Charges Cloud Over Candidates in Badshahpur Assembly Seat

Candidates from both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting for the Badshahpur assembly seat in Haryana are facing criminal charges, according to their election affidavits.

A total of 13 candidates are vying for the Badshahpur seat. Among them, Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav and AAP candidate Bir Singh have criminal cases against them, while BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh has no criminal charges.

In December 2011, Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav faced two FIRs under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at Maurice Nagar Police Station, Delhi. These cases remain unresolved in court with no charges framed yet.

Offering a clarification in his affidavit, Yadav claimed the charges stem from his involvement in assisting students with admissions while he was part of the student union at Ramjas College, Delhi University.

AAP candidate Bir Singh's affidavit reveals a case of property fraud from 2021 and another related to land grabbing in 2023. The 2021 case is still under investigation, and no chargesheet has been filed for the 2023 case yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)