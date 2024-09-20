Left Menu

Criminal Charges Cloud Over Candidates in Badshahpur Assembly Seat

Candidates from Congress and AAP contesting in Badshahpur, Haryana, face criminal charges, as revealed in their election affidavits. Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav has cases from 2011, while AAP's Bir Singh faces charges from 2021 and 2023. BJP's Rao Narbir Singh has no charges against him.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:56 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:56 IST
Criminal Charges Cloud Over Candidates in Badshahpur Assembly Seat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Candidates from both the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) contesting for the Badshahpur assembly seat in Haryana are facing criminal charges, according to their election affidavits.

A total of 13 candidates are vying for the Badshahpur seat. Among them, Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav and AAP candidate Bir Singh have criminal cases against them, while BJP candidate Rao Narbir Singh has no criminal charges.

In December 2011, Congress candidate Vardhan Yadav faced two FIRs under sections 420, 467, 468, 471, and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code at Maurice Nagar Police Station, Delhi. These cases remain unresolved in court with no charges framed yet.

Offering a clarification in his affidavit, Yadav claimed the charges stem from his involvement in assisting students with admissions while he was part of the student union at Ramjas College, Delhi University.

AAP candidate Bir Singh's affidavit reveals a case of property fraud from 2021 and another related to land grabbing in 2023. The 2021 case is still under investigation, and no chargesheet has been filed for the 2023 case yet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024