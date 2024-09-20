Left Menu

Telangana MLA's Shocking Bounty Offer Creates Political Storm

A Congress MLA in Telangana, Vedma Bojju, has sparked controversy by offering his property to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The provocation was in response to Bittu's comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP condemned Bojju's remarks, highlighting a rising trend of dangerous provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 22:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 22:03 IST
Telangana MLA's Shocking Bounty Offer Creates Political Storm
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Congress MLA in Telangana has ignited a fresh political controversy with a shocking bounty offer. Vedma Bojju, representing Khanapur (ST), declared he would give away his land to anyone who presents the head of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The statement was made in response to Bittu's comments criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Bojju said, 'Ravneet Singh Bittu should retract his comments. If he doesn't, I will hand over one acre and 38 guntas of my family's land to whoever beheads him.' The MLA's comments have drawn widespread condemnation, notably from the state BJP, which claimed on social media platform 'X' that such dangerous provocations are becoming normalized in Telangana politics.

Efforts to reach the MLA for further comments were unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Safeguarding Breastfeeding: WHO's Model Policy Against Formula Industry Influence

Capital Incentives: Boosting IT Investments but Slowing Cloud and AI Adoption

The Hidden Costs of Simplified Tax Systems: Challenges for Small Enterprises in Sub-Saharan Africa

Tobacco's Green Future: From Controversial Crop to Carbon-Reducing Biofuel

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024