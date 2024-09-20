Telangana MLA's Shocking Bounty Offer Creates Political Storm
A Congress MLA in Telangana, Vedma Bojju, has sparked controversy by offering his property to anyone who beheads Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The provocation was in response to Bittu's comments on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP condemned Bojju's remarks, highlighting a rising trend of dangerous provocations.
A Congress MLA in Telangana has ignited a fresh political controversy with a shocking bounty offer. Vedma Bojju, representing Khanapur (ST), declared he would give away his land to anyone who presents the head of Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu. The statement was made in response to Bittu's comments criticising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
Bojju said, 'Ravneet Singh Bittu should retract his comments. If he doesn't, I will hand over one acre and 38 guntas of my family's land to whoever beheads him.' The MLA's comments have drawn widespread condemnation, notably from the state BJP, which claimed on social media platform 'X' that such dangerous provocations are becoming normalized in Telangana politics.
Efforts to reach the MLA for further comments were unsuccessful.
