Maharashtra Government Postpones Mumbai University Senate Elections Amid Criticism

The Maharashtra government on Friday postponed the Mumbai University senate elections, originally slated for September 22, until further notice. This move has drawn sharp criticism from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray.

In an official statement, the government said the postponement was executed under Rule 8 (7) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act. Thackeray interpreted the delay as a sign of fear from the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde towards the Yuva Sena, the youth wing of Shiv Sena (UBT).

Thackeray accused Shinde's faction of canceling the elections a day before voting was set to occur, calling it a mockery of democracy. He also criticized the ruling alliance for advocating 'one nation, one poll' while being apprehensive about the voting process. The Mumbai unit of the ABVP, a student body allied with the BJP, echoed these sentiments, claiming the university administration postponed the elections under pressure from CM Shinde.

(With inputs from agencies.)