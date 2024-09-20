Misleading Viral Video Circulates Amid Haryana Polls
A video of Congress leader Bharat Singh Beniwal speaking against MP Kumari Selja resurfaced on social media, misleading users to believe it was recent. However, a PTI Fact Check confirms the video dates back to June 2023, and its current circulation is spreading false information.
New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI Fact Check) - A viral video allegedly showing Congress leader Bharat Singh Beniwal criticizing his party colleague and MP Kumari Selja has been found to be misleading. The video, originally from June 2023, has been falsely circulated as recent ahead of the Haryana Assembly polls.
PTI Fact Check Desk's investigation revealed that the video was from an interview Beniwal gave to 'Janta Ki Awaaz', a digital channel, in June of this year. Social media posts sharing the video with recent claims have inaccurately represented the timing and context of Beniwal's remarks.
On the platform 'X' (formerly Twitter), a user shared the video on September 18, citing it as recent when in fact, it was uploaded on Facebook on June 16, 2023. Verification by PTI Fact Check Desk, which involved a customized keyword search, confirmed the June timestamp and debunked the misleading social media claims.
